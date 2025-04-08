China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $14.80. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 430,907 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Greenridge Global cut China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,345,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 128,509 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.
