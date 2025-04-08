Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Chorus Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.6471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

