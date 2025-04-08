Christopher Randall Macintyre Purchases 14,800 Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,222.72.

Christopher Randall Macintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Christopher Randall Macintyre acquired 15,500 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$17,344.50.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 14,300 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.22.

Lara Exploration Stock Up 18.8 %

CVE:LRA traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.39. 30,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.72 and a beta of 0.31.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

