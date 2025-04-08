Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 20,476 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $27,233.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,137.08. This trade represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 29,524 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $42,514.56.

On Monday, February 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $7,600.00.

Shares of BTM stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.52.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.25). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 488.33% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 480.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 522,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 432,073 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

