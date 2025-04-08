Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 15.1% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

