Citigroup Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

NYSE:CP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. 2,913,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $89.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 756,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

