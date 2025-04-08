Citigroup Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $95.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,341,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

