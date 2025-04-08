Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GAP. Argus upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

NYSE GAP traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,216,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,367. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $66,434.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,816.78. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $74,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,160. This represents a 46.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,495 shares of company stock worth $3,598,459 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAP stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

