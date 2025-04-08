Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $148.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Vertical Research raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.10. 2,274,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,807. XPO has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

