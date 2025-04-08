Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Price

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $298.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.85. 1,622,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,387. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.04.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 41.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

