Citigroup Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $169.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $170.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.34% from the company’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded down $6.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,641,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,010,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

