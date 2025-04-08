Citigroup Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.42. 8,873,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,149. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

