City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -121.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

City Office REIT Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:CIO opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.40. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

