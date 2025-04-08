Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.79. 1,224,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,741. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $1,015,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,848.98. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $5,957,632.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,962.26. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,662 shares of company stock valued at $73,480,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after buying an additional 260,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

