CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd lowered its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,164 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,419,000 after buying an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,526,000 after acquiring an additional 232,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,020,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,066.84. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,186,134.30. This represents a 16.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.