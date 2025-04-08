Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Comet Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.14.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

