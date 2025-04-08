Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $594,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,771,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 250,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,645,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $39,038,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 4.9 %

FIX stock opened at $311.00 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.74.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

