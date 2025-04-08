Comparing Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -43.54% N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scheid Vineyards and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Green Thumb Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $68.03 million 0.07 -$20.65 million ($27.98) -0.19 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.02 $36.27 million $0.30 16.87

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Scheid Vineyards on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

(Get Free Report)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.