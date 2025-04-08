Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Purchases $53,000.00 in Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,500. This represents a 40.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 20,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,737. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

