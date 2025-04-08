Contrasting Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 3.98% 6.14% 4.03% Osisko Development -1,817.64% -11.51% -8.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and Osisko Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $2.82 billion 2.81 -$103.70 million $0.32 68.38 Osisko Development $4.56 million 42.69 -$134.73 million ($0.70) -2.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

55.4% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 2 3 0 2.60 Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $27.92, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Osisko Development on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

