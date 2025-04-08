Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.