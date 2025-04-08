Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $345.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

