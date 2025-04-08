Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

