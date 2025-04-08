Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

