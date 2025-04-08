CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
CorVel Stock Down 1.1 %
CRVL traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.66. 207,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,442. CorVel has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.94.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CorVel by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
