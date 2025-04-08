CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CorVel Stock Down 1.1 %

CRVL traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.66. 207,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,442. CorVel has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,772,720. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $1,220,046.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 568,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,179,699.50. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,115. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CorVel by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.