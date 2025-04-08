COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Shares Down 24% – Time to Sell?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) dropped 24% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

