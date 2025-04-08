Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.04 and last traded at $132.31, with a volume of 83173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Crane Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 11.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crane by 13.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

