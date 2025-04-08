CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CRH by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

CRH Stock Up 0.2 %

CRH stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.