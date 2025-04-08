CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CRH by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.
CRH Stock Up 0.2 %
CRH stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62.
CRH Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
