Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 2006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.22.

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

