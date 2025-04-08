Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.22 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.67). Crimson Tide shares last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.70), with a volume of 183 shares traded.

Crimson Tide Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.58.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Featured Stories

