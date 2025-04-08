CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $2,026,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.04. 5,281,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,959,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.87. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 216.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

