Crown Place VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 0.78 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

LON CRWN opened at GBX 29 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.50. The firm has a market cap of £88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.09. Crown Place VCT has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 31.20 ($0.40).

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Place VCT

In related news, insider Richard Glover bought 62,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,912.64 ($25,347.05). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

