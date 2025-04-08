Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,115 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $424.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGEM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $41,754.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,618.92. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $106,872.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,197.13. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

