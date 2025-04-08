CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. CV shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 45,000 shares traded.

CV Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

CV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.