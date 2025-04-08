CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 500 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 500 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $37,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,572,296.28. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Trading Down 5.6 %

CVR Partners stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. CVR Partners, LP has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $88.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 121.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,868,000 after purchasing an additional 174,192 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

