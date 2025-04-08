CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS Health stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

