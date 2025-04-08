DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $4.04. 30,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 47,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.37.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 330.08%.
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.
