Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1,464.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 28.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 226.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.38.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE DRI opened at $188.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $211.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. The trade was a 18.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,047 shares of company stock worth $11,947,346. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

