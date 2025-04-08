Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

