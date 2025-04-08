Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 166,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the period. OV Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $19,280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,234,000 after acquiring an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,455.04. The trade was a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

DAL stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

