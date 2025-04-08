DG Capital Management LLC Sells 470,890 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,890 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 0.3% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,364,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,854,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $75,058,000. Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.