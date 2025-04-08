Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 1039086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

