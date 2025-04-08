Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 1039086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.
Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF
About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF
The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.