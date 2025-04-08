Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.