Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.73, but opened at $118.63. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $120.55, with a volume of 193,515 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.4558 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
