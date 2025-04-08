Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.73, but opened at $118.63. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $120.55, with a volume of 193,515 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.4558 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 20.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.