Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.58 and traded as low as $47.11. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 2,903,142 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1476 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 121,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 78,230 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

