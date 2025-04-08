Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.58 and traded as low as $47.11. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 2,903,142 shares.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $437.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1476 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.