Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $10.41. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 93,402,503 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0648 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,180,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 117,087.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 299,744 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 235,607 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 622,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 141,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Variant Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

