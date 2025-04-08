Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $10.41. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 93,402,503 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 4.11.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0648 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
