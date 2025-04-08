Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,219 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $39,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $13,057,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $205.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

