Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Decreased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $35,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 833,527 shares in the company, valued at $102,940,584.50. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,842 shares of company stock worth $4,048,449. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

