Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,348 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DEI opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.