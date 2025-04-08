Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total transaction of $1,112,812.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,251 shares in the company, valued at $40,668,147.09. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,429,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,982 shares in the company, valued at $26,108,964.96. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,332 shares of company stock worth $30,517,807 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $296.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.54. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

